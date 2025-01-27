MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 27 January 2025

Sensex and Nifty fall in early trade, dragged down by Telecom stocks, weak global cues

Sensex declined 343 points to 75,847 in early trade; Nifty dropped 108 points to 22,983

PTI Published 27.01.25, 09:36 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, declined in early trade on Monday, dragged down by losses in Telecom and Industrials stocks amid muted global market trends.

Also, the continuous foreign fund outflows added to the markets' decline.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 343 points or 0.45 per cent to 75,847.46 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 108.95 points or 0.47 per cent to 22,983.25.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Zomato, HCL Technologies, PowerGrid, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

In Contrast, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle India, State Bank of India, ITC and Asian Paints were the gainers.

"This 6-day week is likely to be highly volatile with other major events like the Fed decision and the Budget in India. The market is looking forward to fiscal stimulus through income tax cuts in the Budget. If the expectations are met, there can be a relief rally in the market. But if a rally is to sustain, we need data indicating growth and earnings revival," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading in the green, while Seoul was quoting flat and Tokyo was trading in the red territory.

US markets ended lower on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,758.49 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.61 per cent to USD 78.02 a barrel.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE benchmark dropped 329.92 points to settle at 76,190.46. The Nifty declined 113.15 points to close at 23,092.20.

RELATED TOPICS

Stock Market Sensex Nifty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US Homeland Security agents inspect gurdwaras in New York, New Jersey for illegal immigrants

Kiran Kaur Gill, executive director of SALDEF, said gurdwaras are not just places of worship; they are vital community centres that provide support, nourishment, and spiritual solace to Sikhs and the broader community
In this Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 file image Russian President Vladimir Putin is received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. Putin is set to visit India, the Kremlin's press secretary Dmitry Pesko announced Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

Russian-Indian relations are based on special and privileged strategic partnership

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT