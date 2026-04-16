Sensex falls 123 points, Nifty slips in volatile trade on profit booking

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed down in a volatile session on Thursday due to profit-taking in banking and financial shares after a recent sharp rally.

Erasing its early gains, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 122.56 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 77,988.68. The index opened higher and hit a high of 78,730.32 in late-morning trading. However, profit-taking emerged at higher levels, dragging the index down to a low of 77,674.93. The index gyrated 1,055.39 points during the session.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 34.55 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 24,196.75.

The two key indices had surged by more than 1 per cent on Wednesday following easing geopolitical tensions.

Among the 30-Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were the major laggards.

Trent, Eternal, Adani Ports, Bharat Electronics and Infosys were among the major winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.51 per cent higher at USD 96.36 per barrel.

"Indian markets witnessed a volatile session today, reflecting a shift from directional momentum to consolidation after the recent sharp recovery. The index opened on a positive note, supported by improving global cues and easing geopolitical concerns, but failed to sustain higher levels as profit booking emerged through the day," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

From a macro perspective, sentiment remains sensitive to developments in the Middle East, he said.

"Initial optimism around a potential second round of US-Iran talks helped cool crude prices, offering some relief to inflation concerns. However, the market’s inability to hold gains suggests that investors remain cautious and are not yet willing to chase the rally aggressively," Hariprasad added.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended significantly higher.

Markets in Europe were trading in positive territory. US markets ended mostly higher on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 666.15 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the Sensex jumped 1,263.67 points or 1.64 per cent to settle at 78,111.24. The Nifty climbed 388.65 points or 1.63 per cent to end at 24,231.30.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.