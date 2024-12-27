MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 27 December 2024

Sensex climbs 226 points to settle at 78,699; Nifty rises 63 points to 23,813

Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers

PTI Published 27.12.24, 04:15 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday amid buying in bank and auto stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 226.59 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 78,699.07. During the day, it jumped 570.67 points or 0.72 per cent to 79,043.15.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NSE Nifty went up by 63.20 points or 0.27 per cent to 23,813.40.

From the 30 blue-chip pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers.

State Bank of India, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Zomato, UltraTech Cement and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Shanghai settled higher while Seoul and Hong Kong ended lower.

European markets were trading in the positive territory.

US markets ended on a flat note on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.18 per cent to USD 73.39 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,376.67 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark dipped 0.39 points to settle at 78,472.48 in a muted trade on Thursday. The Nifty eked out gains of 22.55 points or 0.1 per cent to 23,750.20.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Also Read

RELATED TOPICS

Stock Market Sensex Nifty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

You know a great leader has passed when even political opponents sing hosannas

Even in death, Manmohan Singh sparks a more civilised political discourse as leaders including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Himanta Biswa Sarma shower praise
Representational Image
Quote left Quote right

Endless incarceration without trial falls foul of Article 21 of Constitution

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT