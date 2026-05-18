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regular-article-logo Monday, 18 May 2026

SBI employees' federation stages dharna in Kolkata, plans nationwide strike on May 25 to 26

The union alleges, among others, that 'large-scale mis-selling' of insurance products, driven by targets and business pressure, led to customers being sold unsuitable products without proper disclosure

PTI Published 18.05.26, 07:51 PM
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All India State Bank of India Staff Federation on Monday staged a dharna in front of a key administrative office here, pressing for a 16-point charter of demands, including recruitment of sub-staff and armed guards, stopping "mis-selling" of insurance products and filling staff vacancies.

The federation has also called for a two-day nationwide strike in the State Bank of India on May 25 and 26.

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Monday's agitation was organised as part of a series of nationwide protests launched by the federation over the past week. More than 100 employees participated in the dharna, union leaders said.

Leaders of the federation’s Kolkata Circle unit addressed the gathering and explained the “justification” behind the demands, while asking members to prepare for a larger movement in the coming days.

According to the strike notice issued by the federation for May 25 and 26, employees in the workmen category owing allegiance to the union would participate in the agitation under provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act.

The federation alleged that bilateral mechanisms for resolving employees’ issues were “not working satisfactorily” and claimed there had been “mal-implementation/non-implementation” of settlements and agreements.

The union alleged, among others, that “large-scale mis-selling” of insurance products, driven by targets and business pressure, led to customers being sold unsuitable products without proper disclosure.

As part of the agitation programme, the federation has already conducted badge-wearing protests, lunchtime demonstrations, social media campaigns, and submission of memoranda to MPs and government authorities.

The next phase will include candle march processions and the proposed all-India bank strike later this month.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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