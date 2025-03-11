MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
SBI customers hit by four-hour outage as UPI, mobile banking go down; 'resolved' says bank

The technical issue disrupted services for over four hours, sparking frustration among users

PTI Published 11.03.25, 08:58 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

SBI customers faced difficulties in accessing UPI and mobile banking services for more than four hours on Tuesday due to some "technical issues".

The country's largest lender later said the technical issues have been fully resolved. SBI customers started facing the issues at around 1230 hrs on Tuesday, leading to social media chatter about the difficulties in accessing services.

"Technical issues with SBI UPI (unified payment interface) application stands resolved and is working fine since 5 PM," the bank, which services 50 crore customers, said in a statement.

The lender regretted the inconvenience caused to the customers. The exact reason for the technical issues could not be immediately ascertained.

It can be noted that the sector regulator has been pressing banks to ensure seamless connectivity and invest sufficiently in the backend to make this possible. The RBI has been insisting on curtailing such outages and also minimising the time taken for resolution of such disruptions, and taking very stern actions against errant entities if it finds non-compliance.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

