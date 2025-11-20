MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 November 2025

RPSG Group buys 40 per cent in Falguni Shane Peacock as conglomerates eye luxury fashion

RPSG strengthens its presence in the premium lifestyle space as the fashion house prepares for global expansion supported by new capital, brand diversification and market scale

Our Special Correspondent Published 20.11.25, 08:05 AM
The Falguni Shane Peacock store on Lee Road. 

The Falguni Shane Peacock store on Lee Road.  Bishwarup Dutta

The RPSG group has picked up a 40 per cent stake in the luxury label founded by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, marking its entry into haute couture and underscoring the growing interest of Indian conglomerates in premium fashion brands.

The acquisition was carried out by RPSG Venture at an enterprise value of 455.17 crore, indicating that the Sanjiv Goenka-led conglomerate’s financial exposure in the deal to around 182 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RPSG group said the investment in Falguni Shane Peacock Design will “accelerate its long-term growth strategy, enabling the brand to expand across key markets, diversifying into new categories, and enhance organisational scale in line with global luxury benchmarks”.

The acquisition by the Calcutta-based group follows a trend established by business houses led by Mukesh Ambani and Kumar Mangalam Birla.

While Reliance has stakes in Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Abraham & Thakore, the Birla-led Aditya Birla Group has acquired stakes in Sabyasachi, Shantanu & Nikhil, Tarun Tahiliani and House of Masaba Lifestyle.

Shashwat Goenka, vice-chairman of RPSG Group, said: “Our partnership is driven by a clear belief: Indian craftsmanship and contemporary design deserve a global stage. FSP has the brand equity, the authenticity and creative depth, and we are proud to support this next phase of its growth.”

Falguni Peacock, co-founder and creative director, added: “This partnership marks a new chapter for us. RPSG’s belief in our vision gives us the support to scale globally while staying true to our heritage and craftsmanship. We look forward to building the future of Indian luxury together.”

The unlisted FSP Design posted a revenue of 91.75 crore in FY25, according to disclosures by the firm. RPSG Ventures said it may pick up another 10 per cent in the company in future. The transaction marks a “significant milestone towards its objective of building a diverse portfolio in the luxury fashion and lifestyle space”, it added.

RELATED TOPICS

RPSG Group Falguni Shane Peacock
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Constant threat, no security: Akhlaque’s kin shocked as UP govt seeks to drop lynching charges

Fifty-two-year-old Akhlaque and his son Danish were dragged out of their home by a mob at Bisada village in Dadri on September 28, 2015, on the suspicion of storing beef in their refrigerator and beaten with lathis, iron rods and bricks
Supreme Court Of India
Quote left Quote right

We appeal to all women, in particular Hindu, to make a Will bequeathing their property

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT