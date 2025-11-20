RPSG Group buys 40 per cent in Falguni Shane Peacock as conglomerates eye luxury fashion

The RPSG group has picked up a 40 per cent stake in the luxury label founded by designers Falguni and Shane Peacock, marking its entry into haute couture and underscoring the growing interest of Indian conglomerates in premium fashion brands.

The acquisition was carried out by RPSG Venture at an enterprise value of ₹455.17 crore, indicating that the Sanjiv Goenka-led conglomerate’s financial exposure in the deal to around ₹182 crore.

The RPSG group said the investment in Falguni Shane Peacock Design will “accelerate its long-term growth strategy, enabling the brand to expand across key markets, diversifying into new categories, and enhance organisational scale in line with global luxury benchmarks”.

The acquisition by the Calcutta-based group follows a trend established by business houses led by Mukesh Ambani and Kumar Mangalam Birla.

While Reliance has stakes in Manish Malhotra, Rahul Mishra, Ritu Kumar, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Abraham & Thakore, the Birla-led Aditya Birla Group has acquired stakes in Sabyasachi, Shantanu & Nikhil, Tarun Tahiliani and House of Masaba Lifestyle.

Shashwat Goenka, vice-chairman of RPSG Group, said: “Our partnership is driven by a clear belief: Indian craftsmanship and contemporary design deserve a global stage. FSP has the brand equity, the authenticity and creative depth, and we are proud to support this next phase of its growth.”

Falguni Peacock, co-founder and creative director, added: “This partnership marks a new chapter for us. RPSG’s belief in our vision gives us the support to scale globally while staying true to our heritage and craftsmanship. We look forward to building the future of Indian luxury together.”

The unlisted FSP Design posted a revenue of ₹91.75 crore in FY25, according to disclosures by the firm. RPSG Ventures said it may pick up another 10 per cent in the company in future. The transaction marks a “significant milestone towards its objective of building a diverse portfolio in the luxury fashion and lifestyle space”, it added.