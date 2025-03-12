MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 12 March 2025

Riyadh Air will explore partnerships with Air India, IndiGo: CEO Tony Douglas

The Saudi Arabian airline has ambitious expansion plans and will have wide-body B787-9 Dreamliners and narrow-body A321 neos in its fleet

PTI Published 12.03.25, 03:43 PM

Pictures: Wikipedia

Riyadh Air, which plans to commence operations this year, will explore partnerships with Air India and IndiGo to tap the potential of the Indian market, a top executive said on Wednesday.

The Saudi Arabian airline has ambitious expansion plans and will have wide-body B787-9 Dreamliners and narrow-body A321 neos in its fleet. It will also have extra wide-body B777Xs or A350-1000s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas said Indian subcontinent is "super important" and will explore possible partnership with Air India and IndiGo.

Around 1.5 million tourists from India visited Saudi Arabia last year and the numbers are growing.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets.

According to Douglas, the airline will start operations later this year.

He also said the airline is in active campaign with Boeing and Airbus for extra wide-body planes, referring to B777Xs and A350-1000s, respectively.

Initially, the airline will have a fleet of 60 narrow-body A321 neos and 72 wide-body B787-9 Dreamliners.

The carrier aims to connect Saudi Arabia to over 100 destinations globally by 2030, as per its website.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Air India IndiGo
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘ICC stands for Indian Cricket Board’: Andy Roberts slams BCCI’s 'dictating nature'

Windies legend accuses International Cricket Council of consistently favouring the BCCI and never standing up to the Indian cricket board
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Ukraine agreed to ceasefire. Now we go to Russia, hopefully President Putin will agree to it also

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT