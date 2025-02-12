MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Retail inflation eases to 4.31% in January amid lower food prices

The Reserve Bank of India has been asked to ensure retail inflation remains at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side

PTI Published 12.02.25, 04:27 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

Retail inflation slowed to 4.31 per cent in January mainly due to lower food prices, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 5.22 per cent in December, and 5.1 per cent in January 2024.

The inflation in the food basket was 6.02 per cent, lower than 8.39 per cent in December and 8.3 per cent in the year-ago month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been asked to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

