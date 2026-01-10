RIL seeks US permit to purchase Venezuelan oil amid global supply pressures

Reliance Industries is seeking approval from the US to resume purchases of Venezuelan crude, a Reuters report quoting two sources said on Friday, as the private refiner looks to secure oil amid Western pressure on India to cut Russian oil purchases.

Reliance’s representatives are in discussions with the US State and Treasury departments to obtain the authorisation, the sources said, as Washington and Caracas progress in negotiations to ship 50 million barrels of oil in the aftermath of the US capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

The Indian conglomerate had received licences from Washington in past years to import crude from US-sanctioned Venezuela for its refining complex, the world’s largest.

Venezuela’s oil company PDVSA delivered Reliance four crude cargoes or some 63,000 barrels per day in the first four months of 2025 under those authorisations, according to PDVSA’s internal records. Washington suspended most licences to PDVSA’s business partners between March and April. Reliance’s last cargo of Venezuelan oil arrived in India in May 2025.

Clarity on buyer profile

RIL said on Thursday it would consider resuming purchases of Venezuelan crude if sales to non-US buyers are permitted under US regulations.

“We await clarity on access for Venezuelan oil by non-US buyers and will consider buying the oil in a compliant manner,” a spokesperson at RIL told Reuters.

Public sector refiners Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum will also consider buying Venezuelan oil if sales are allowed to non-US companies, industry sources said.

The two companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

India’s import from Venezuela had touched 450,000 barrels per day in 2015, according to Kpler, before crashing to zero in 2021 following US sanctions and compliance risks.

“If Venezuelan barrels re-enter global markets, they are likely to come at a discount, improving feedstock optionality and economics for compatible refiners, even if volumes remain limited,” said Sumit Ritola, lead research analyst, refining and modelling at Kpler.

HPCL-Mittal Energy, Nayara Energy, IOC, and MRPL have also imported Venezuelan oil in the past.