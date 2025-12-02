Reliance completes merger of Star Television Productions with Jiostar

Reliance Industries has completed the merger of its subsidiary Star Television Productions Ltd (STPL) with Jiostar.

STPL owns the ‘STAR’ brand and licenses it to various group companies.

Reliance had earlier, on November 14, 2024, informed the exchanges about a proposed scheme of arrangement to merge STPL with Star India—now known as Jiostar India—another wholly owned subsidiary.

"Jiostar has, on November 30, 2025 at 6:09 pm (IST), informed the company that the said scheme has become effective from November 30, 2025, and STPL stands merged with Jiostar," Reliance Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

JioStar was formed following the merger of Reliance’s media business with the India operations of global media major Walt Disney in November 2024. The combined entity was valued at USD 8.5 billion.

Now positioned as the country’s leading media and entertainment platform, the company reported revenues of Rs 7,232 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 1,322 crore for the September quarter.

Earlier this year, it launched JioHotstar, created by integrating two major OTT services—JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar—after the merger.