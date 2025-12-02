MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 02 December 2025

Reliance completes merger of Star Television Productions with Jiostar

On November 14, 2024, Reliance had intimated about the scheme of arrangement for the merger of STPL with Star India, now known as Jiostar India

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 02.12.25, 02:53 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. File picture

Reliance Industries has completed the merger of its subsidiary Star Television Productions Ltd (STPL) with Jiostar.

STPL owns the ‘STAR’ brand and licenses it to various group companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reliance had earlier, on November 14, 2024, informed the exchanges about a proposed scheme of arrangement to merge STPL with Star India—now known as Jiostar India—another wholly owned subsidiary.

"Jiostar has, on November 30, 2025 at 6:09 pm (IST), informed the company that the said scheme has become effective from November 30, 2025, and STPL stands merged with Jiostar," Reliance Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

JioStar was formed following the merger of Reliance’s media business with the India operations of global media major Walt Disney in November 2024. The combined entity was valued at USD 8.5 billion.

Now positioned as the country’s leading media and entertainment platform, the company reported revenues of Rs 7,232 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 1,322 crore for the September quarter.

Earlier this year, it launched JioHotstar, created by integrating two major OTT services—JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar—after the merger.

RELATED TOPICS

Reliance Industries JioStar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Profit booking hits Dalal Street: Sensex drops 504 points, Nifty below 26,050

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Bharat Electronics and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest laggards
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Quote left Quote right

If you don't want Sanchar Saathi, you can delete it. It is optional

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT