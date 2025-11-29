MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 29 November 2025

RBI merges thousands of circulars into master directions to ease compliance for banks

The central bank streamlines regulations for commercial, cooperative, small finance and payments banks, as well as NBFCs and credit firms, enhancing clarity and ease of doing business

Our Bureau Published 29.11.25, 08:14 AM
Representational picture

Representational picture

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a consolidated set of master directions that replaces thousands of legacy circulars.

The initiative is designed to streamline compliance and improve the ease of doing business across the financial sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RBI has recently undertaken a fundamental reorganisation of the regulatory instructions administered by its department of regulation, marking a shift in its regulatory communication. This consolidation addresses the complexities built up over years of incremental rule-making as the financial system evolved.

The central bank has merged more than 9,000 circulars and guidelines previously issued through its department of regulation into 238 function-specific master directions, each aligned with distinct categories of regulated entities such as commercial banks, non-banking financial companies, small finance banks, payments banks, cooperative banks, asset reconstruction firms and credit information companies.

A parallel consolidation of Nabard’s instructions covering rural and cooperative banks was also completed as part of the exercise.

By grouping roughly 3,500 operative circulars into 238 master directions and identifying obsolete ones for repeal, the RBI aims to create a clearer, more navigable regulatory landscape.

RELATED TOPICS

Reserve Bank Of India
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India's growth outpaces forecasts: GDP at 8.2% amid Opposition questions over data

The July-September quarter’s headline figure was buoyed by a manufacturing rebound as producers ramped up output ahead of the festive-season consumption surge, offsetting softer agricultural performance
Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar at an event in Bengaluru on Friday.
Quote left Quote right

Congress leadership can neither disown Siddaramaiah nor endorse Shivakumar

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT