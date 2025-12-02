Ola launches non-AC ride option nationwide, aims to widen affordable mobility choices

Ride-hailing firm Ola Consumer on Tuesday rolled out a non-AC ride category across India, making it the only operator offering the option at scale. The company said the launch strengthens its effort to provide maximum choice and meet every price point and daily travel need.

“With the non-AC category, we’re pushing the boundaries of how affordable and accessible urban mobility can be in India. Millions of people rely on daily, value-driven transport, and this offering is built entirely around their needs,” a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the early response had been strong and reflected India’s demand for more transparent, flexible and fairly priced mobility options.

" This move marks a step ahead in our mission to rethink mobility in India, and make it truly inclusive for every consumer," it stated.

The new category creates significant opportunities for drivers, allowing them to reach a larger base of riders who prefer value-driven fares, Ola said.

With reduced AC usage and lower fuel load, drivers can achieve better cost efficiency and higher take-home earnings, it added.

The initiative comes on the back of Ola's industry-first 0 per cent commission model which enables over a million driver partners to retain 100% of their fare earnings with no ride or income limits.

The rollout covers autos, bikes and cabs, and offers unlimited earning potential for driver partners.