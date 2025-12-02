MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 02 December 2025

Ola launches non-AC ride option nationwide, aims to widen affordable mobility choices

The new category creates significant opportunities for drivers, allowing them to reach a larger base of riders who prefer value-driven fares

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 02.12.25, 07:08 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Ride-hailing firm Ola Consumer on Tuesday rolled out a non-AC ride category across India, making it the only operator offering the option at scale. The company said the launch strengthens its effort to provide maximum choice and meet every price point and daily travel need.

“With the non-AC category, we’re pushing the boundaries of how affordable and accessible urban mobility can be in India. Millions of people rely on daily, value-driven transport, and this offering is built entirely around their needs,” a company spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesperson added that the early response had been strong and reflected India’s demand for more transparent, flexible and fairly priced mobility options.

Also Read

" This move marks a step ahead in our mission to rethink mobility in India, and make it truly inclusive for every consumer," it stated.

The new category creates significant opportunities for drivers, allowing them to reach a larger base of riders who prefer value-driven fares, Ola said.

With reduced AC usage and lower fuel load, drivers can achieve better cost efficiency and higher take-home earnings, it added.

The initiative comes on the back of Ola's industry-first 0 per cent commission model which enables over a million driver partners to retain 100% of their fare earnings with no ride or income limits.

Also Read

The rollout covers autos, bikes and cabs, and offers unlimited earning potential for driver partners.

RELATED TOPICS

Ola
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

What is India’s Sanchar Saathi app and why the mandatory preload order has sparked a row

On November 28, India's telecom ministry privately asked all smartphone manufacturers to preload their new devices with the app, stating that it must be 'visible, functional, and enabled' upon first setup
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Quote left Quote right

If you don't want Sanchar Saathi, you can delete it. It is optional

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT