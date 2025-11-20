Noida International Airport ties up with UPSRTC for direct bus links across key Uttar Pradesh cities

Noida International Airport (NIA) is moving fast to ensure it is connected to key cities across Uttar Pradesh before it opens.

On Thursday, the airport signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to launch direct bus services linking the airport to major destinations including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Aligarh, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Hathras.

“These services will ensure easy, convenient access for travellers arriving at or departing from the airport,” the airport said.

The network will also extend to Bulandshahr, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Hapur, Moradabad, and Shikohabad, connecting passengers to more towns and strengthening last-mile connectivity across the state.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, said, "We are delighted to partner with UPSRTC to make travel to and from Noida International Airport even more convenient. Seamless ground connectivity is essential to delivering a superior passenger experience, and this partnership ensures that travellers can reach important cities and towns across Uttar Pradesh with ease. As we move closer to welcoming our first passengers, such initiatives reflect our commitment to accessibility, convenience, and regional integration."

This move builds on NIA’s existing agreements with Haryana Roadways, Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, and the Delhi Transport Corporation, which already provide direct services to Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Haridwar, and other cities.

Once fully operational, NIA will be connected to more than 25 cities across four states, establishing a comprehensive transport network for domestic and international travellers.

The airport’s first phase, with a single runway and terminal, will handle 12 million passengers annually. The full four-phase project aims to handle 70 million passengers per year.