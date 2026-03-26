No fuel shortage, India has 60 days of stocks, govt says shortage reports ‘misinformation’

The Centre on Thursday asserted that India has around 60 days of fuel stock and dismissed reports of shortages as a “deliberate misinformation campaign”, even as Opposition alleged a “severe LPG shortage” and accused the government of being “disconnected from reality”.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG, and that all petrol pumps across the country are adequately stocked and operating normally without any rationing.

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“Every Indian refinery (which turn crude oil into fuels like petrol and diesel) is running at over 100 per cent utilisation,” the ministry said.

“Crude oil supplies for next 60 days have already been tied up by Indian oil companies. There is no supply gap.”

According to the ministry, India currently has about 60 days of fuel stock cover, including crude, refined products and strategic reserves, while total storage capacity stands at 74 days.

“Actual stock cover is around 60 days right now (including crude stocks, products stocks and the dedicated strategic storage in caverns) even as we are on the 27th day of the Middle East crisis,” it said.

“Nearly two months of steady supply is available for every Indian citizen regardless of what happens globally.”

The government maintained that crude supplies remain stable despite tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, with alternative sourcing offsetting disruptions. LPG availability is also sufficient, it said, citing increased domestic production and additional import cargoes.

“Any representation that India's reserves are depleted or insufficient should be dismissed with the disdain it deserves,” the ministry added, warning that misleading social media posts about shortages are being spread to create panic and that action will be taken against those responsible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier told the Rajya Sabha that the government has formed seven empowered groups to manage fuel, supply chains and fertilisers amid the West Asia crisis. He said the conflict has triggered a global energy crisis, urged states to curb black marketing and hoarding, and noted that efforts are ongoing to procure oil and gas from all available sources.

Meanwhile, the Opposition questioned the government’s claims, alleging a disconnect from ground realities. Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose accused the Centre of failing to acknowledge a worsening LPG crisis.

“The Narendra Modi government is totally disconnected from all reality. Across India, whether it's small eateries, restaurants, small industry, informal sector, workers, homemakers, senior citizens, students, all are bearing the brunt of these severe shortages of LPG gas,” she said.

“But the Modi government is simply not willing to accept this reality. It is saying, "Oh, please don't panic." As if citizens are responsible for this emergency, as if it's the citizens' fault that they are panicking.”

She added that panic among citizens is inevitable if supply concerns persist.

“Obviously, citizens will panic if there is a prospect of no LPG and shortfalls of LPG. Why has the government not stockpiled supplies of LPG? Why isn't there a proper plan of action to deal with the LPG crisis?”

“If citizens are not able to cook at home, they're not able to cook their daily food at home; if restaurants and small eateries are not able to provide cooked food, then what does this mean?” she asked, calling it “an all-round failure of the Narendra Modi government that is now staring at us in the face”.

The TMC also skipped a government-convened meeting on the West Asia situation, questioning the absence of a discussion in Parliament while it is in session.