Nissan announces three new car launches, network expansion in India

Japanese automaker Nissan on Thursday announced plans to strengthen its footprint in India with the launch of three new models over the next 14–16 months, alongside a significant expansion of its sales network.

The company revealed the name of its upcoming seven-seater model as ‘Gravite’ and said it aims to increase its sales outlets from the current 155 to 250 by the end of the financial year.

As per Nissan’s product roadmap, the Gravite MPV will be launched in early 2026, followed by the mid-sized SUV Tekton in mid-2026, and a seven-seater SUV in early 2027.

“The upcoming line-up -- shaped by global insights yet deeply attuned to the needs of Indian customers -- reflects our commitment to this dynamic market. With new models developed in and for India, and exports to several international markets, India remains both a growth driver and a strategic hub for Nissan Alliance,” Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania) Chairperson Massimiliano Messina said.

He added that India continues to be a strong contributor to AMIEO’s performance, with Nissan Motor India playing a pivotal role in the automaker’s overall strategy.

Nissan Motor India Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa said the all-new Gravite underlines the company’s renewed focus on the Indian market.

“Deeply rooted in the fabric of the country, it is designed to be the perfect companion for the diverse needs of our customers. As the second model in our all-new product line-up, the Gravite marks a pivotal step in our transformation journey and reinforces our commitment to delivering vehicles that resonate with the aspirations of Indian consumers,” he added.

Currently, Nissan sells a single model — the Magnite — in the Indian market.

The Magnite is also exported to 65 markets across South Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, highlighting India’s pivotal role as a manufacturing and export hub for Nissan, the company said.