Tuesday, 28 January 2025

NGO urges Nirmala Sitharaman to address elderly welfare in upcoming Union Budget

It also recommended expanding old-age pension schemes, ensuring timely disbursal, and increasing pension amounts to meet rising medical and living expenses

PTI Published 28.01.25, 05:04 PM
Representational image

file picture

An NGO advocating for rights and welfare of the elderly has submitted a comprehensive set of recommendations to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging her to address in the Union Budget the growing challenges facing India's ageing population.

The Agewell Foundation, in a letter to Sitharaman, highlighted that more than 32 crore Indians, forming nearly 20 per cent of the country's population, would be above the age of 60 by 2050.

"This demographic shift demands immediate and robust policy reforms in health care, financial security, and social support systems to ensure dignity and wellbeing in old age," it said in the letter.

Among the NGO's key suggestions is the inclusion of medical consultation and pathological tests under existing healthcare policies for those aged 60 and above.

It also called for special Income Tax deductions for individuals taking care of elderly family members.

Another notable suggestion is financial assistance for senior citizens undertaking pilgrimages.

The NGO urged the government to issue discount cards for senior citizens to purchase medical accessories and revise Income Tax slabs to reflect the rising cost of living in retirement.

It also called for lower GST rates on essential items such as adult diapers, wheelchairs and healthcare equipment.

Highlighting the need for skill development among senior citizens, the Agewell Foundation proposed allocating special funds for digital literacy and vocational training.

It also recommended expanding old-age pension schemes, ensuring timely disbursal, and increasing pension amounts to meet rising medical and living expenses.

It sought the inclusion of all senior citizens in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana by lowering the age of eligibility from 70 to 60.

The NGO also called for budget allocation to train caregivers and family members in elderly care and hygiene, ensuring a dignified life for senior citizens.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Elderly Care Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana(PMJAY) Elderly People
