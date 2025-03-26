New Nissan MPV in India will offer seven seats, set for FY26 launch

Japanese automaker Nissan on Wednesday said it will launch an all-new seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle in India in the next fiscal to add to its portfolio in the country.

The new 7-seater B-MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) is an addition to the already announced line up of two compact-SUVs (in five- and seven-seater configurations), an affordable EV, along with the existing new Magnite and the X-TRAIL, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is in line with the company's plans for the India business to reshape its new products to meet the rising aspirations of its customers and deliver products in all high-growth segments such as the B-MPV and C-SUV segments," the company said.

The all-new 7-seater B-MPV is scheduled to launch in the new financial year as a brand-new addition to the India product portfolio. This will be followed by a previously announced 5-seater C-SUV (compact sports utility vehicle) in the early part of the following fiscal year, it added.

The company showcased two new products slated for India at their recently concluded Global Product Showcase Event held in Yokohama, Japan.

Last year in July, Nissan India had announced that it was looking to introduce five models over the next 30 months, as it looks to turnaround its operations in the fast-growing Indian car market. The company has set a target of tripling its domestic and export volumes to 1 lakh each per annum by the end of FY26.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.