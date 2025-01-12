Nepal to consider request for import of certain dairy products from India: Commerce minister

India has flagged concerns over the problems faced by its milk exporters in Nepal, with the neighbouring country agreeing to explore the possibility of facilitating imports of specific products like whey and cheese, an official statement said on Sunday.

The matter came up for discussions during the meeting of the India-Nepal Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) on Trade, Transit, and Cooperation to Combat Unauthorised Trade, which was held in Kathmandu from January 10-11.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Indian side highlighted the problems faced in milk exports to Nepal. The Nepali side agreed to consider the request of the Indian side positively for milk products not adequately produced in Nepal such as whey and cheese," the commerce ministry said.

The two sides have also discussed a review of the Treaty of Transit and the Treaty of Trade and proposed amendments of the existing agreements, harmonisation of standards and the development of trade infrastructure, including the electrification of the Raxaul-Birgunj rail line.

The deliberations included issues pertaining to mutual market access, intellectual property rights and customs duty, it added.

Further, the ministry said at Nepal's request, India agreed to apply the maximum axle weight limits for Nepali cargo vehicles in transit through the Kakarbhitta (Nepal) Banglabandha (Bangladesh) route via Phulbari (India).

As per Indian road transport regulations, the axle weight limit will be 18.5 tonnes for two-axle vehicles and 28 tonnes for three-axle vehicles.

India also informed Nepal that Sal seeds and Chayote have been included in its Plant Quarantine Order.

Additionally, Nepal's request to include Jatamasi root extract, Sugandhkokila berry extract, Sugandhwal rhizome extract, and Timur berry extract in India's list of processed plant products has been accepted, it said.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal led the Indian delegation and the Nepali side was headed by Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Gobinda Bahadur Karkee.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.