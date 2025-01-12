MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 12 January 2025

Nepal to consider request for import of certain dairy products from India: Commerce minister

As per Indian road transport regulations, the axle weight limit will be 18.5 tonnes for two-axle vehicles and 28 tonnes for three-axle vehicles

PTI Published 12.01.25, 08:19 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock picture.

India has flagged concerns over the problems faced by its milk exporters in Nepal, with the neighbouring country agreeing to explore the possibility of facilitating imports of specific products like whey and cheese, an official statement said on Sunday.

The matter came up for discussions during the meeting of the India-Nepal Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) on Trade, Transit, and Cooperation to Combat Unauthorised Trade, which was held in Kathmandu from January 10-11.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

"The Indian side highlighted the problems faced in milk exports to Nepal. The Nepali side agreed to consider the request of the Indian side positively for milk products not adequately produced in Nepal such as whey and cheese," the commerce ministry said.

The two sides have also discussed a review of the Treaty of Transit and the Treaty of Trade and proposed amendments of the existing agreements, harmonisation of standards and the development of trade infrastructure, including the electrification of the Raxaul-Birgunj rail line.

The deliberations included issues pertaining to mutual market access, intellectual property rights and customs duty, it added.

Further, the ministry said at Nepal's request, India agreed to apply the maximum axle weight limits for Nepali cargo vehicles in transit through the Kakarbhitta (Nepal) Banglabandha (Bangladesh) route via Phulbari (India).

As per Indian road transport regulations, the axle weight limit will be 18.5 tonnes for two-axle vehicles and 28 tonnes for three-axle vehicles.

India also informed Nepal that Sal seeds and Chayote have been included in its Plant Quarantine Order.

Additionally, Nepal's request to include Jatamasi root extract, Sugandhkokila berry extract, Sugandhwal rhizome extract, and Timur berry extract in India's list of processed plant products has been accepted, it said.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal led the Indian delegation and the Nepali side was headed by Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies Gobinda Bahadur Karkee.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Dairy Products Imports Nepal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh foreign secretary meets Indian envoy, expresses 'concern' over border tensions

Earlier in the day, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said that India halted construction of barbed wire fencing along the border
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

There was a time in India when, without eating beef, no Brahmin could remain a Brahmin

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT