Mumbai airport to shut flight operations for 6 hours on May 8 for pre-monsoon runway maintenance

Flight operations at the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain shut for six hours on May 8, due to runway maintenance work ahead of the onset of the monsoon season, the private airport operator MIAL said on Saturday.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) also said that the mandatory NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was issued six months in advance to notify all stakeholders, enabling airlines to adjust their flight schedules well ahead of time and plan accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheduled pre-monsoon maintenance work on both the runways- 09/27 and 14/32-- will be undertaken between 11 am-17 pm, MIAL said.

During this period both the primary runway (09/27) and secondary runway (14/32) will be temporarily non-operational, it said.

This annual pre-monsoon maintenance is crucial for preserving the health and longevity of the airport airside infrastructure, it added.

Specialists will inspect runway surfaces for wear and tear, addressing preventive measures for waterlogging to ensure safe landing and take-offs during the monsoon season, MIAL said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.