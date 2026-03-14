Meta buys Moltbook, forum for AI bots and a testing ground for how agents communicate without human help

Meta, the world’s largest social media company, is acquiring Moltbook, a Reddit-like platform where AI agents can create posts and comment on them. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company has confirmed that the Moltbook team will join Meta Superintelligence Labs as the firm explores new ways for AI agents to work for people and businesses.

Moltbook rose to prominence in January, with bots using the forum to complain about humans and discuss plans to break free. It has since become a testing ground for how AI agents communicate without human guidance. The platform was created over a weekend by Matt Schlicht, the chief executive officer of AI shopping start-up Octane AI, who said he “vibe coded” the entire project, which involves building a website by prompting an AI to write the code.

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The only human assistance required is when an AI assistant is signed up for Moltbook. An AI agent is software that can autonomously carry out tasks on a user’s behalf. Many of the agents found on the platform were created using another popular AI product, OpenClaw.

Purchasing Moltbook may bring Meta closer to creating bots that can post photos and status updates on behalf of users. Meanwhile, Meta’s own AI initiatives have struggled despite Zuckerberg investing hundreds of billions of pounds into building data centres.

In December, Meta acquired the AI agent start-up Manus, following a string of high-profile hires intended to shape its “superintelligence” team. The company also invested $14.3 billion in Scale AI last year and hired its CEO. Zuckerberg stated during a January earnings call that the company will release its new AI models over the coming months.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman earlier played down Moltbook’s significance. “Moltbook may be (is a passing fad), but OpenClaw is not,” he said. “This idea that code is really powerful, but code plus generalised computer use is even more powerful, is here to stay.”

Last month, OpenAI hired Peter Steinberger, the creator of the AI personal assistant now known as OpenClaw.

Mike Krieger, Anthropic’s chief product officer, commented that most people are not yet ready to grant AI full autonomy over their computers.

Moltbook’s rise brings certain risks. Cybersecurity firm Wiz recently identified a flaw that exposed private messages, thousands of email addresses, and more than a million credentials. Wiz said the issue was resolved after it contacted the site’s owners.