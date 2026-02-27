Abbott, Novo Nordisk join hands to launch medication for diabetes management

Drug maker Abbott on Friday said it has tied up with Novo Nordisk India to commercialise Extensior, a second brand of Ozempic, for type 2 diabetes treatment in the country.

The partnership leverages Novo Nordisk's scientific leadership in GLP-1s and Abbott's strong distribution network to expand access in India.

Semaglutide, the molecule in Extensior, has demonstrated powerful HbA1c reduction, compelling weight-loss benefits, and proven risk reduction of cardiovascular and kidney events in people with type 2 diabetes.

"India is facing one of the world's fastest-growing diabetes burdens, and addressing this challenge requires continuous innovation and strong partnerships. The launch of Extensior builds on Abbott's long-standing focus on holistic diabetes management from medicines to diagnostics, and from continuous glucose monitoring to diabetes specific nutrition," Abbott India MD Kartik Rajendran stated.

Developed and manufactured by Novo Nordisk, the brand will be commercialised by Abbott, he added.

Novo Nordisk India MD Vikrant Shrotriya said Semaglutide represents one of the most significant scientific advancements in diabetes care in recent decades.

"It has changed the way type 2 diabetes is managed, offering meaningful improvements in metabolic, renal and cardiovascular health," he added.

More than 100 million individuals in India live with diabetes, 4 and this is projected to surge to more than 150 million by 2050, a 50 per cent increase, driven by rapid urbanisation, ageing populations, increasing obesity and lifestyle changes, the company stated.

