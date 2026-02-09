Maruti Suzuki ramps up rail transport, dispatches record 5.85 lakh vehicles in 2025

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it dispatched more than 5.85 lakh vehicles through railways in 2025, marking an 18 per cent year-on-year increase over 2024.

The automaker said the share of rail transport in its outbound logistics has risen sharply from 5.1 per cent in 2016 to 26 per cent in 2025, helping cut carbon emissions, reduce the country’s oil imports and ease road congestion.

“During the year, we strengthened our green logistic efforts through two landmark events– the inauguration of India's largest automobile in-plant railway siding at our Manesar facility, and second was we dispatched vehicles by rail to Kashmir valley through the world's highest railway arch bridge over Chenab river, a first by any automobile manufacturer,” Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

He added that the company’s mid-term objective is to raise rail-based vehicle dispatches to 35 per cent by FY 2030-31, in line with India’s net-zero target for 2070.

Since FY 2014-15, Maruti Suzuki has transported over 28 lakh vehicles from 22 locations to more than 600 cities across the country using a hub-and-spoke model.

At present, the market leader operates more than 45 flexi-deck rakes, each capable of carrying about 260 vehicles per trip.

In calendar year 2025, rail dispatches from the company’s in-plant railway sidings at its Gujarat and Manesar facilities accounted for 53 per cent of its total rail-based vehicle dispatches.