Kutch desert becomes battleground for Ambani-Adani mega renewable energy push

A vast stretch of barren land in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch, within sight of the Pakistan border, has become a centrepiece of India’s clean energy ambitions, attracting multi-billion-dollar investments from tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

The Adani group was the first to unveil mega plans for the dry, arid expanse near the Pakistan border. The Khavda renewable energy park — spanning 538 square kilometres, roughly five times the size of Paris — is touted as the world’s largest green energy project, aiming to generate 30 GW of clean power from abundant solar and wind resources.

While the Adani group began work at Khavda in 2022 and supplied the first electricity to the national grid by February 2024, Ambani revealed plans for a clean energy project in Kutch only in August last year during Reliance Industries’ annual shareholder meeting (AGM).

At this year’s AGM, his youngest son Anant, who oversees the energy portfolio of the conglomerate, spelt out more details.

“In Kutch, Gujarat, we are developing one of the world’s largest single-site solar projects spanning 5,50,000 acres of arid land — three times the size of Singapore. At peak, we will deploy 55 MW of solar modules and 150 MWh of battery containers every day. This will be among the fastest installations globally. This single site could meet nearly 10 per cent of India’s electricity needs within the next decade,” the junior Ambani said on August 29.

The 5,50,000 acres of land translates into 2,225 sq km (Singapore measures 735.7 sq km). He did not give capacity, but 55 MW of solar modules, as a thumb rule, should be enough to produce over 110 gigawatt-hour (GWh) of electricity annually.

Adani had previously announced that the Khavda project covers 538 sq km.

The reason Kutch is drawing billions of dollars of investment is that it receives some of the highest solar radiation in India, with an average of 5.5-6.0 kilowatt-hours per square meter per day (about 2,060-2,100 kWh per sq meter). It has 300-plus sunny days per year, making it ideal for consistent, large-scale solar power generation.

It has good wind potential (wind speed of about 8 meters per second), making it suitable for hybrid energy projects (solar plus wind), improving reliability and grid stability. Adani’s Khavda project is a hybrid one.

Importantly, it is located near Gujarat’s well-developed grid infrastructure and strong power evacuation facilities. This supports renewable power evacuation. The Gujarat government offers incentives like easy land leasing policies and fast-track clearances to support mega projects. Kutch is also relatively close to ports like Mundra and Kandla, which allows easy import of equipment.