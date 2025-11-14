MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Adani Group expands Andhra footprint with Rs 1 lakh crore investment commitment

Speaking at Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit, Karan Adani said the investment will span across ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 14.11.25, 10:53 AM
Representational image.

Adani Group plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh over the next decade, Karan Adani announced on Friday.

Speaking at the Andhra Pradesh Investor Summit, he said the upcoming investments will cover ports, cement, data centres, energy and advanced manufacturing. This planned infusion comes in addition to the Rs 40,000 crore the conglomerate has already invested in the state.

Karan Adani, the eldest son of billionaire Gautam Adani, also unveiled the Group’s USD 15-billion Vizag Tech Park vision, which aims to develop one of the world’s largest green-powered hyperscale data-centre ecosystems in collaboration with Google.

He said existing Adani operations in Andhra Pradesh have already generated over one lakh direct and indirect jobs, adding that more large-scale employment opportunities are expected as new projects take shape.

