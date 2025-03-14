JioHotstar breaks streaming records: 540 crore views, historic peak for Champions Trophy final

JioHotstar has set new records in India's live sports streaming with over 540 crore views and nearly 11,000 crore minutes of watch time during the just concluded ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025.

"What a journey the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 has been! With over 540+ crore views, 11,000 crore minutes of watch time, and a peak concurrency of 6.12 crore, these numbers tell a powerful story of scale, passion, and the evolution of digital streaming in India," Kiran Mani, CEO - Digital at JioStar said in a post on LinkedIn.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final match, where India clinched its third Champions Trophy title by defeating New Zealand, garnered an unprecedented 124.2 crore views on JioHotstar.

This match also set a new record with 6.12 crore peak concurrent viewers, underscoring the platform's dominance in live sports streaming.

Previous streaming record of 5.9 crore was set during Disney Hotstar's coverage of the 2023 Cricket World Cup final.

The finals between India and New Zealand this year drew 90 crore total views on the streaming platform overall. The final exceeded 66.9 crore total views garnered by India's semi-final victory over Australia on the same platform.

India's game against Pakistan recorded 60.2 crore streaming views on JioHotstar.

The India vs Australia semi-final match in this year's Champions Trophy set a new record with the highest-ever single-day subscriptions by an OTT platform!, Mani said.

"But beyond the numbers, what truly stands out is how our teams are relentlessly pushing boundaries to make premium sports experiences effortlessly accessible to millions," he said. "Proud of what we've built together - this is just the beginning of unlocking infinite possibilities!" ICC Champions Trophy was the first major cricket competition to be broadcast on the streaming platform since the joint-venture was formed last year following the merger between Disney Star and Reliance Industries' Viacom18.

JioStar was formed through the USD 8.5 billion merger of Disney's Star India with Reliance's Viacom18 and streaming platforms JioCinema and Hotstar.

During the tournament, Hindi-speaking regions contributed over 38 per cent of JioHotstar's total viewership, with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa, Punjab and Haryana leading consumption.

Furthermore, JioHotstar achieved over 80 per cent penetration in WiFi-enabled connected TV (CTV), with Maharashtra recording the highest viewership.

According to the platform, this was the first time an ICC tournament was streamed live across 16 feeds, including nine languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The tournament also had the Indian Sign Language feed and Audio Descriptive Commentary.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.