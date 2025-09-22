MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 22 September 2025

Japanese automaker Nissan to its way to develop self-driving technology

Nissan's push comes at a time when the overall Japanese auto market is facing serious challenges because of US President Donald Trump's tariffs

AP Published 22.09.25, 10:12 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Japanese automaker Nissan is developing new self-driving technology as it works to turn around its struggling auto business.

In a recent demonstration of the technology, set to be available in 2027, a Nissan Ariya sedan outfitted with 11 cameras, five radars and a next-generation sensor called LiDAR maneuvered its way through downtown Tokyo, braking for red lights as well as pedestrians and other cars at intersections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previous Nissan self-driving technology was designed for freeway driving, where the lanes are clearly marked and easier to decipher. The new technology is designed for congested, unpredictable city streets.

It's an already-crowded field. The self-driving car market is estimated to reach $2 trillion by 2030, according to market researcher IndustryARC, riding on the back of advances in AI, sensor technologies and data processing capabilities.

Japan's top automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, has a partnership deal with Waymo, another self-driving technology developed by Google. Waymo has also arrived in Japan, in partnership with a cab company, but it's still in the testing stage.

Other automakers are also working on autonomous driving technology, including Honda Motor Co, General Motors and Mercedes-Benz, as well as companies outside the auto industry like Amazon and its subsidiary Zoox.

Nissan's push comes at a time when the overall Japanese auto market is facing serious challenges because of President Donald Trump's tariffs. Nissan especially is struggling.

It has slashed jobs and appointed a new chief executive, Ivan Espinosa, to attempt a turnaround. The maker of the March subcompact, Leaf electric cars and Infiniti luxury brand posted losses for the April-June period, following a fiscal year of red ink.

RELATED TOPICS

Nissan Japan
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US visa fee only for new seekers: $100,000 levy a one-time charge, White House clarifies

A misconception about the $100,000 fee being an annual affair had triggered panic on Saturday immediately after President Donald Trump issued his proclamation
RJD President and former union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a meeting, in Patna.
Quote left Quote right

Whoever insults my sister Rohini, Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra will strike them

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT