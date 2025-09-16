High demand pushes iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange out of stock in US and India

Apple's iPhone Pro Max 17 in cosmic orange has witnessed a considerable surge in demand, and it has gone out of stock within three days after pre-booking went live for pick up of the devices at the company's official stores in the US and India, as per information shared by company staff.

In India, the entire iPhone Pro Max series is not available for pre-order with pick-up option at Apple stores, according to information sourced from the Apple India website.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cosmic orange devices were not available for pre-orders in both iPhone Pro Max and iPhone Pro series in India for the pick-up at store option.

"I am really sorry to inform you, but due to the large number of pre-orders, all the cosmic orange iPhone 17 Pro Max are being sold very fast, due to which, they are not available in any storage variant," an Apple specialist said.

The executive mentioned that the device in deep blue colour is available at some stores.

"I am really sorry for the inconvenience, but the back-end team is trying their best to restock the orange colour as soon as possible," the specialist said.

An email query sent to Apple did not elicit any reply.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series in the price range of Rs 82,900 to Rs 2,29,900, which will be available in India starting from September 19 onwards for customers who have pre-booked the device.

According to the specialist, some stores will also have limited devices available on September 19, which can be picked up without pre-order, but those devices will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The pre-orders for the devices were opened on September 12.

Consumers interested in purchasing 'out of stock' devices can continue to book, but the devices will be delivered to them at their address after October 7.

In India, the entire range of iPhone Pro Max devices was not available for pick-up at Apple stores as of September 15, according to information sourced from the Apple India website.

In the US, the iPhone 17 series is priced between USD 799 (about Rs 70,370) and USD 1,999 (Rs 1.76 lakh) apiece.

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn is the biggest producer of iPhones, with manufacturing facilities located in China and India.

All iPhones produced in India are shipped to meet the requirements of the US market.

The company recently commenced production of the iPhone 17 series at its second-largest manufacturing unit based in Bangalore, operating under informal restrictions imposed by China.

According to multiple sources, Apple plans to increase iPhone production to 60 million units this year, from about 35-40 million units in 2024-25.

Apple assembled 60 per cent more iPhones, worth an estimated USD 22 billion, in India in the year ended March 31, 2025.

An analysis by S&P Global said that iPhone sales in the US were 75.9 million units in 2024, suggesting a need to double shipments either through new capacity or redirecting shipments bound for the domestic market.

However, according to sources, China has been informally restricting the supply of capital goods, skilled manpower etc, required for the expansion of iPhone production in India.

Apple's supplies within India grew by 21.5 per cent annually to 5.9 million units in the first half of 2025, with iPhone 16 being the highest-shipped model across the country during the period.

During the second quarter, Apple's iPhone supplies in India grew 19.7 per cent year-on-year in the June 2025 quarter, clocking 7.5 per cent market share in the country's smartphone market.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.