Infosys board to consider share buyback proposal on September 11

The Bengaluru-headquartered company had, in 2022, announced a share buyback of Rs 9,300 crore via an open market route

PTI Published 08.09.25, 11:19 PM
Representational image

India's second-largest IT services company Infosys on Monday said its board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares on September 11.

Infosys' BSE intimation on buyback did not provide other details.

"...the Board of Directors of Infosys Limited will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company at its meeting to be held on September 11, 2025, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The outcome of the board meeting will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after the conclusion of the board meeting on September 11, 2025, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bengaluru-headquartered company had, in 2022, announced a share buyback of Rs 9,300 crore via an open market route for a maximum price of Rs 1,850 per equity share.

