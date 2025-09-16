IndiGo to launch direct flight services to Copenhagen from Mumbai starting October 8

Domestic airline IndiGo on Tuesday said it will launch flight services to the Danish capital city of Copenhagen from Mumbai, starting October 8, further expanding its international network into Northern Europe.

The airline said the new services will be operated three times a week, using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways.

Copenhagen will be the airline's 44th international and 138th overall destination, it said.

"With growing demand for travel between India and Northern Europe, we will be connecting Mumbai to Copenhagen, marking IndiGo's entry into the Scandinavian region. This expansion strengthens our presence in Europe, offering Copenhagen as a gateway to the Nordic region for Indian travellers," said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.

For Indian travellers, this direct link provides efficient access to the Nordics, while strengthening trade, education, and tourism ties between the two regions, IndiGo said.

IndIGo operates around 2,200+ daily flights, connecting 90+ domestic and 40+ international destinations.

Of the 400 aircraft, as of September 15, IndiGo had 51 planes on ground and the rest in operations, as per the aircraft fleet tracking website, planespotter.com.

