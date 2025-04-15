MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IndiGo shifts over 125 daily flights to Delhi airport Terminal 1 from Terminal 2

The airline said the relocation effort has resulted in its passenger traffic consolidating at T1, increasing from 15,000 to 40,000 passengers and flight operations from over 75 to over 200 flights

PTI Published 15.04.25, 06:56 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

IndiGo on Tuesday shifted more than 125 daily flights to Terminal 1 from Terminal 2, taking the total number of departures from T1 to more than 200 per day.

T2 has been shut temporarily for maintenance works.

In a statement on Tuesday, IndiGo said the relocation effort has resulted in its passenger traffic consolidating at T1, increasing from 15,000 to 40,000 passengers and flight operations from over 75 to over 200 flights.

"A total of 26 aircraft that had night halt at Terminal 2 were smoothly transferred to Terminal 1," it said.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline appreciates customers' understanding and flexibility during this temporary phase.

Only IndiGo and Akasa Air were operating flights from T2.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

