IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation to enter Sensex; Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles dropped

BSE Index Services Pvt Ltd, formerly Asia Index Pvt Ltd, announced the changes as part of the reconstitution of its indices, which will take effect on 22 December.

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 22.11.25, 07:46 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo and the country’s largest airline, is set to join the BSE’s 30 share benchmark index Sensex from December 22, according to an announcement by BSE Index Services on Saturday.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd will simultaneously be removed from the index.

BSE Index Services Pvt Ltd, formerly Asia Index Pvt Ltd, announced the changes as part of the reconstitution of its indices, which will take effect on 22 December.

In the BSE 100 index, IDFC First Bank Ltd will be included, replacing Adani Green Energy Ltd.

The BSE Sensex 50 index will see Max Healthcare Institute Ltd added to the list, while IndusInd Bank Ltd will be removed.

The BSE Sensex Next 50 index will also undergo adjustments, with IndusInd Bank and IDFC First Bank set to replace Max Healthcare Institute Ltd and Adani Green Energy.

