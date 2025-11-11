MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
IndiGo launches direct Delhi–Guangzhou flights, expands China connectivity

For the airline, Delhi is the second city after Kolkata to have non-stop services to the Chinese city

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 11.11.25, 02:00 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

IndiGo has launched direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, marking Delhi as the airline’s second Indian city after Kolkata to have non-stop services to the Chinese city.

According to a release on Tuesday, the carrier commenced daily, non-stop flights between Delhi and Guangzhou from November 10, operated with narrow-body A320neo aircraft. With this addition, IndiGo now connects Delhi to 21 international destinations.

The airline had earlier resumed Kolkata–Guangzhou flights on October 26, strengthening air connectivity between India and China.

Meanwhile, China Eastern Airlines began direct Delhi–Shanghai flights on November 9, signaling a broader revival of air links between the two nations.

Following recent diplomatic initiatives, both sides decided to resume direct flights between India and China, which had been operational until early 2020.

The services were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic and remained halted amid the eastern Ladakh border tensions.

