IndiGo Kolkata-Srinagar flight makes emergency landing in Varanasi due to fuel leak

The aircraft, 6E-6961, carrying 166 passengers and crew, touched down safely at 4.10 pm at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, said authorities

Our Web Desk, Agencies Published 22.10.25, 08:05 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

An Indigo flight from Kolkata to Srinagar made an emergency landing at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, after the crew detected a fuel leak.

The aircraft, 6E-6961, carrying 166 passengers and crew, touched down safely at 4.10 pm at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, the authorities said.

There were no injuries reported.

The pilot immediately alerted Air Traffic Control after noticing the fuel leak, said police.

ATC cleared the aircraft for emergency landing, and the crew successfully brought it to the runway under controlled conditions.

According to the Varanasi police, airport authorities are investigating the incident. The situation is under control, and normal operations have resumed.

The incident has come days after take off of another Srinagar-bound flight from Jammu was aborted after a technical glitch.

The Jammu-Srinagar IndiGo flight 6E-6962 was halted on the runway just moments before takeoff after reports of fuel leakage.

