IndiGo flight from Goa to Mumbai gets bomb threat, turns out to be hoax after security checks

After landing at the Mumbai airport on Jan 13, the aircraft operating the flight 6E 5101 was taken to an isolation bay and all passengers safely disembarked

PTI Published 14.01.25, 01:30 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

An IndiGo flight from Goa to Mumbai received a bomb threat on Monday evening that later turned out to be hoax after security checks.

After landing at the Mumbai airport, the aircraft operating the flight 6E 5101 was taken to an isolation bay and all passengers safely disembarked, an airline spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

"All standard operating procedures were followed and the aircraft was positioned back to the terminal post clearance from relevant authorities," the spokesperson said.

The airline did not disclose the number of passengers.

An airport official on Tuesday said a note was found onboard the plane with the message about the purported bomb threat.

A full emergency was declared at the Mumbai airport at around 10.30 pm, which was withdrawn at 11.30 pm, the official said and added that the threat turned out to be hoax.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

