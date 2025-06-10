IndiGo expands global footprint with direct flights to Almaty, Tashkent and Tbilisi

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Tuesday said it is set to enhance its international capacity to Central Asia with the launch of direct flights to three key destinations -- Almaty (Kazakhstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), and Tbilisi (Georgia).

The airline said it will commence operations from Mumbai to Almaty July 1, followed by flights to Tashkent from August 1, and to Tbilisi from August 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo had launched flights to these cities from Delhi in 2023, and this move marks another step in the airline's commitment to expanding its international footprint and meeting the rising demand for international travel, the airline said.

IndiGo will operate four weekly flights to both Tashkent and Almaty, and three weekly flights to Tbilisi, significantly enhancing connectivity between India and the growing markets of Central Asia, it said, adding the new routes are set to boost tourism, trade, and people-to-people ties, while offering customers more travel options across the region.

"Building on the success of our Delhi-Central Asia routes, we are commencing direct flights to Almaty, Tashkent and Tbilisi from Mumbai, reinforcing our commitment to connecting India to the world.

"These routes will further enhance accessibility to these culturally rich destinations, fostering global connections and enriching tourism," said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.