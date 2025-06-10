MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 10 June 2025

IndiGo expands global footprint with direct flights to Almaty, Tashkent and Tbilisi

The airline said it will commence operations from Mumbai to Almaty July 1, followed by flights to Tashkent from August 1, and to Tbilisi from August 2

PTI Published 10.06.25, 08:26 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Domestic carrier IndiGo on Tuesday said it is set to enhance its international capacity to Central Asia with the launch of direct flights to three key destinations -- Almaty (Kazakhstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), and Tbilisi (Georgia).

The airline said it will commence operations from Mumbai to Almaty July 1, followed by flights to Tashkent from August 1, and to Tbilisi from August 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

IndiGo had launched flights to these cities from Delhi in 2023, and this move marks another step in the airline's commitment to expanding its international footprint and meeting the rising demand for international travel, the airline said.

Also Read

IndiGo will operate four weekly flights to both Tashkent and Almaty, and three weekly flights to Tbilisi, significantly enhancing connectivity between India and the growing markets of Central Asia, it said, adding the new routes are set to boost tourism, trade, and people-to-people ties, while offering customers more travel options across the region.

"Building on the success of our Delhi-Central Asia routes, we are commencing direct flights to Almaty, Tashkent and Tbilisi from Mumbai, reinforcing our commitment to connecting India to the world.

"These routes will further enhance accessibility to these culturally rich destinations, fostering global connections and enriching tourism," said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Almaty Tbilisi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Will not tolerate any abuse’: US warns Indians amid immigration crackdown

The statement follows a viral social media video showing an Indian student in handcuffs at Newark Liberty International Airport
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh
Quote left Quote right

In Modi Raj, India's inequality levels surpassed that of British Raj

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT