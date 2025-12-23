IndiGo allowed to operate 5 Turkish-leased B737 planes only till March 2026: DGCA

IndiGo has been permitted to operate five narrow-body aircraft leased from Turkey only until March 2026, with no further extensions to be granted, aviation regulator DGCA clarified on Monday amid speculation that the airline had been allowed additional time.

The watchdog said IndiGo has been allowed to operate aircraft on wet lease from Turkey with a final extension valid till March 2026, after which the arrangement will end.

"IndiGo has been permitted to operate aircraft on wet lease from Turkey with a last extension valid till March 2026 with a sunset clause that no further extension will be given.

"This is based on the undertaking submitted by Indigo airlines in the instant case wherein they have sought last time extension, since their long range aircraft (A321-XLR) are to be delivered by February 2026," a senior DGCA official said.

According to the regulator, the lease of five Boeing 737 aircraft taken from Turkey’s Corendon Airlines will expire on March 31, 2026.

At present, IndiGo operates 15 foreign aircraft on a wet or damp lease basis, including seven from Turkey. In August this year, the DGCA had granted a six-month extension till February 2026 for IndiGo to operate two leased Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines, subject to certain conditions.

That decision came less than three months after the regulator, in May, provided a one-time final extension of three months till August 31 for operating the Turkish Airlines aircraft and had also directed the carrier not to seek any further extension. The move was taken against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India’s strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country in May.

SpiceJet currently has 17 foreign aircraft in operation that have been taken on wet or damp lease.

The DGCA official said wet leasing is a common practice in the global aviation industry.

"Due to grounding of aircraft because of engine related issues and the delays in delivery of aircraft against orders from the OEMs, many Indian carriers as a stop gap arrangement are resorting to wet lease from foreign companies in order to serve Indian passengers," the official said.

The official further noted that such leasing arrangements are also undertaken to utilise traffic rights available to Indian carriers under bilateral service agreements with other countries.