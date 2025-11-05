India's Gen Z prioritises pay, flexibility and purpose over job tenure: Randstad Report

Young professionals in India are making career choices based on factors like pay, flexibility, and purpose while showing less interest in traditional long-term roles, a report said on Wednesday.

According to Randstad India's latest report - 'The GenZ Workplace Blueprint, GenZ (born between 1997 - 2007) in India is rewriting workplace rules, as this cohort values financial security, but equally demands autonomy, adaptability, and alignment with personal values.

Better pay, flexible hours, and work-life balance are stronger motivators than extra leave or traditional perks. Some of the other interesting retention drivers include more travel opportunities and the ability to work remotely abroad, as per the report.

This report draws on a survey of 750 Indian respondents to highlight key trends in work preferences, career mindsets, retention drivers, and attitudes toward AI and learning.

"Employers who embed lifelong learning, inclusive cultures, and flexible policies will not just attract and retain Gen Z talent -- they will build resilient, future-ready businesses," said Viswanath PS, MD & CEO, Randstad India, a talent company.

With Gen Z set to comprise a growing share of India’s workforce, the findings highlight the urgent need for companies to evolve talent strategies, workplace culture, and employee engagement models to keep pace with changing expectations.

"The Indian Gen Z’s overwhelming preference for a 'full-time job with a side hustle' is a clear signal to the technology industry... Companies that actively foster this blend of technical excellence and personal autonomy will secure the next generation of top tech talent," Milind Shah, Managing Director, Randstad Digital India, said.

On Artificial Intelligence in the workplace, the report said around 82 per cent of Gen Z are enthusiastic about AI and 83 per cent use it for problem-solving. However, 44 per cent worry about its long-term impact on their jobs, a higher share than older cohorts.

Moreover, 52 per cent of Gen Z actively learn through AI tools, complemented by on-the-job training and peer learning.

Unlike previous generations, Gen Z is not about tenure; it is about employers who invest in their growth and respect their need for balance. This shift is not a challenge but an opportunity for organisations to evolve, the report said.

