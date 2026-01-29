MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 29 January 2026

India’s GDP growth seen at 6.8–7.2% in FY2026-27: Economic Survey

The growth projection has taken into consideration the cumulative impact of policy reforms over recent years that appear to have lifted the economy's medium-term growth potential closer to 7%

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 29.01.26, 12:51 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

The Economic Survey on Thursday projected India’s GDP growth at 6.8–7.2 per cent for 2026–27, marginally lower than the 7.4 per cent estimated for the current financial year.

“The outlook, therefore, is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism,” the pre-Budget document tabled in the Lok Sabha said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Survey noted that the growth estimate factors in the cumulative impact of policy reforms undertaken in recent years, which appear to have raised the economy’s medium-term growth potential to close to 7 per cent.

“With domestic drivers playing a dominant role and macroeconomic stability well anchored, the balance of risks around growth remains broadly even,” it added.

RELATED TOPICS

Economic Survey GDP Growth
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India's economy projected to grow at 6.8% to 7.2% in FY27: Economic Survey

The growth projection has taken into consideration the cumulative impact of policy reforms over recent years that appear to have lifted the economy's medium-term growth potential closer to 7%
Novak Djokovic Australian Open semifinal
Quote left Quote right

I'm chasing Jannik and Carlos? In which sense? It's disrespectful. I don't feel like I'm chasing

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT