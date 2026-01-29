India’s GDP growth seen at 6.8–7.2% in FY2026-27: Economic Survey

The Economic Survey on Thursday projected India’s GDP growth at 6.8–7.2 per cent for 2026–27, marginally lower than the 7.4 per cent estimated for the current financial year.

“The outlook, therefore, is one of steady growth amid global uncertainty, requiring caution, but not pessimism,” the pre-Budget document tabled in the Lok Sabha said.

The Survey noted that the growth estimate factors in the cumulative impact of policy reforms undertaken in recent years, which appear to have raised the economy’s medium-term growth potential to close to 7 per cent.

“With domestic drivers playing a dominant role and macroeconomic stability well anchored, the balance of risks around growth remains broadly even,” it added.