regular-article-logo Saturday, 18 October 2025

India’s first 7 nm processor ‘Shakti’ to be ready by 2028, IIT Madras team says

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approves indigenous production plan for IT server chips in the country

PTI Published 18.10.25, 11:18 PM
Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw File

India's first indigenously-designed 7 nanometer computer processor 'Shakti' is expected to be ready by 2028, which can be produced at chip plant locally in future, the IIT Madras-based team informed Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday.

A video posted by minister's social media account shows that he gave go ahead to the team to prepare for the indigenous production of the chipset that can be used in IT servers.

Vaishnaw said that the 7 nm chip design will be ready by 2028 and the wafer fabrication (chip production plant) in the country will be ready by then.

"We will be taking path from 28 nanometer to 7 nm so in future this can be loaded in our Fab. Let's do it," Vaishnaw said in the video.

The processor being developed by a team at IIT Madras will look at the deployment in computer servers for financial, communications, defense and strategic sectors.

At present, high-tech devices like mobile phones, computer and servers mostly use chip sized between 3 nanometer and 7 nanometer.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

