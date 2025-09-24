Indian travellers can now use UPI at Qatar Duty Free outlets and tourist attractions

NPCI International Payments Ltd, in partnership with Qatar National Bank, has enabled the acceptance of QR code-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) across Qatar via point-of-sale terminals for merchants acquired by QNB and powered by NETSTARS' payment solution.

This move will enable Indian travellers to make UPI payments seamlessly at major tourist attractions and Qatar Duty Free outlets, which is the first merchant to go live on UPI, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indians are the second-largest group of international visitors to Qatar, it said, adding that this partnership will help them make real-time transactions across the country, thereby reducing the need to carry cash and eliminating currency exchange hassles.

The acceptance of UPI in Qatar promotes interoperability and expands UPI's global reach, it said.

Moreover, it is expected to benefit Qatar's retail and tourism sectors as UPI acceptance will increase transaction volumes of merchants acquired by QNB, it said.

This will further help them in scaling their business, while offering convenience to customers, it said.

"We aim to enhance the acceptance of UPI globally and create a truly interoperable global payment network. The partnership with QNB is a step towards this journey," NPCI International MD and CEO Ritesh Shukla said.

NPCI International is a subsidiary of NPCI.

It will help millions of Indian travellers make seamless, secure digital transactions and reduce their dependence on cash, he said.

Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, Group Chief Business Officer, QNB, said this milestone not only enhances convenience for Indian travellers but also brings significant benefits to the Qatari market by promoting cashless transactions, boosting retail and tourism sectors, and strengthening interoperability in the payments ecosystem.

Importantly, it will also enable local merchants to thrive by attracting more customers and providing them with seamless digital payment options, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.