India Yamaha Motor cuts prices of two flagship models by up to Rs 1.1 lakh from February 1

PTI Published 31.01.25, 01:07 PM
Representational image. Shutterstock

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd on Friday said it will cut prices of its flagship models -- R3 and MT-03 by up to Rs 1.10 lakh from February 1, 2025.

The Yamaha R3 will be priced at Rs 3,59,900 and the MT-03 at Rs 3,49,900 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi), the company said in a statement.

The step has been taken to cater to the growing demand for premium motorcycles, India Yamaha Motor said.

"With this change in pricing, Yamaha reaffirms its commitment to offering accessible premium motorcycles that deliver on performance, design, and innovation," the company said, adding "the strategic move is expected to further strengthen Yamaha's foothold in the premium motorcycle segment in India and attract a wider audience of riding enthusiasts".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

