India, US officials hold talks on trade, critical minerals, energy security and nuclear cooperation

Senior officials of India and the US have discussed bilateral ties in the areas of trade and investment, critical minerals, and energy security, including strengthening civil nuclear cooperation.

The virtual talks held on Monday under the framework of '2+2 Intersessional Dialogue' came against the backdrop of strain in ties between the two countries over Trump administration's policies on trade and tariff.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides looked forward to increasing defence cooperation, including signing a new 10-year framework for the India-US Major Defence partnership, as well as advancing defence industrial, science, and technology cooperation.

"Participants agreed to build upon the progress made in these areas under the auspices of the India-US COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century and beyond," the MEA said.

The chairs reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region through the Quad, it said.

"The dialogue concluded with the chairs expressing their appreciation for the productive meeting and eagerness to continue enhancing the breadth and depth of the bilateral relationship in a manner that benefits the people of India and the US," the MEA said in a statement.

Additional Secretary (Americas) in the MEA, Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, and Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the Defence Ministry, Vishwesh Negi, co-chaired the virtual India-US 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue alongside US Senior Bureau Official for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Bethany P. Morrison and Acting Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Jedidiah P. Royal.

