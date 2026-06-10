Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Meta join hands for AI data centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Meta Platforms have joined hands to develop a 168-megawatt AI-enabled data centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar, marking Meta's first built-to-suit data centre investment in India and reinforcing the country's growing role in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem.

The facility, which is expected to be completed within two years, will be developed by RIL, while Meta will lease capacity from the data centre for its global infrastructure and AI computing requirements, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

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"RIL will develop a data centre with 168 MW capacity to be delivered within two years, with an option to scale. Meta will lease capacity from the facility," the statement said.

The project is being positioned as a major milestone in India's emergence as a global hub for AI infrastructure. The data centre will run on renewable energy and use desalinated seawater for cooling, aligning with sustainability goals.

In addition to the Jamnagar facility, Meta is partnering with clean energy companies CleanMax and Fourth Partner Energy to support nearly 1 gigawatt of renewable energy generation in India, the statement added.

Highlighting the significance of the collaboration, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said, "This partnership with Meta marks a transformative moment for India's digital infrastructure. Building India's first built-to-suit data centre for a global technology leader of Meta's scale demonstrates India's readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution."

"Jamnagar will become a landmark destination for hyperscale AI computing, and we are proud to partner with Meta to make this vision a reality," he added.

The partnership builds on the long-standing relationship between the two companies. In 2020, Meta invested USD 5.7 billion in Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries.

According to the statement, "The data centre will serve Meta's global infrastructure, supporting its core business and AI compute needs, underscoring India's growing role in the worldwide digital and AI ecosystem."

Under the agreement, Reliance will provide end-to-end services for the facility, including design, construction, utility management, renewable power supply, network connectivity and fully managed operational services throughout the project's lifecycle.

The development also strengthens Reliance's position in the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure sector, with the company acting as a single-window solutions provider for hyperscale data centre projects.

"The strategic location in Gujarat offers significant advantages for large-scale data centre operations, including delivery capability, renewable energy, water availability, proximity to India's western submarine cable landing stations and Jio's extensive fibre network," the statement said.