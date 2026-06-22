India imposes five-year anti-dumping duty on rubber chemical imports from China, EU, US

India has imposed an anti-dumping duty for five years on a chemical, used in the rubber and tyre industries, imported from China, the European Union and the US.

According to a notification of the finance ministry, the duty was imposed following a recommendation for the same by the commerce ministry's arm, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

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The duty ranges between USD 75 per tonne and USD 1748 per tonne.

"The anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be levied for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier)," the notification, dated June 19, said.

The DGTR has recommended the duty on the imports of 'Sulphenamides Accelerators' from the three regions, as it has been exported at a price below the normal value in Indian markets, which has resulted in dumping and material injury to the domestic industry here.

India has also extended the levy of anti-dumping duty on 'Aluminium Foil imported from China, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

The duty will be in force till December 15 this year, the department of revenue said in a separate notification.

In another notification, the department said that India has imposed a USD 200.66 per tonne anti-dumping duty on 'Polyethylene Terephthalate resin, having an intrinsic viscosity of 0.72 decilitres per gram or higher, from China for five years.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.