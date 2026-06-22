Air India to launch direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from August 4: Himanta

Air India will commence direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi from August 4, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Announcing the development in a post on X, Sarma said the new services would connect Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to four countries -- the UAE, Thailand, Singapore and Bhutan.

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"Opening new avenues to connect Assam to the global community! Just days after EU member states lifted their travel advisory for Assam, I am happy to share that from August 4, Air India will commence direct flights from Guwahati to Dubai and Abu Dhabi," he said.

With the launch of the non-stop services, Guwahati airport will now have direct international connectivity to four countries, the chief minister said.

"My next goal is to commence direct services to Vietnam, and I will keep you posted on that," Sarma added.

He said the new flights would provide a major boost to the state’s efforts to position Guwahati as a key travel and transit hub for Southeast Asia.

On Saturday, Sarma had said in a Facebook Live session that European Union (EU) member states, following Australia and Japan, had revised their travel advisories and removed restrictive guidance for their citizens visiting Assam.

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