India crosses 50% clean power threshold in 2025, surpassing 2030 climate target ahead of schedule

India has achieved a significant climate milestone, with 50 per cent of its installed power generation capacity now coming from non-fossil fuel sources - five years ahead of its 2030 target under the Paris Agreement signed in December 2015.

Non-fossil fuel sources now account for half of India's total power generation capacity of 484.8 gigawatts (GW), a milestone reached five years ahead of schedule, according to official sources.

India's clean energy capacity, including large hydropower projects, stands at 234 GW, while nuclear energy contributes an additional 8.7 GW. Combined, they make up slightly more than 50 per cent of the country's total installed power generation capacity of 484.8 GW. In comparison, thermal power capacity accounts for 242 GW.

This milestone underscores India's impressive ability to combine strong policy direction with effective private sector execution, officials said.

Although India has one of the world's lowest per capita emissions, its rapidly growing population and rising energy demand make climate action crucial. Peak power demand is projected to rise sharply - from 250 GW in FY2024-25 to 388 GW by FY2032 - driven by accelerating urbanisation and digital transformation.

Sources attribute the rapid growth in renewable capacity to two key drivers: strong government policy support and the swift deployment of projects by independent power producers (IPPs).

Since 2014, India's solar power capacity has risen from a modest 2.82 GW to 116 GW in June 2025 - a staggering 41 times growth, data shows. Wind energy capacity has more than doubled from 21 GW to 51.6 GW during the same period.

The government policies such as the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy, and revisions to the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) have incentivised domestic manufacturing, eased investment and streamlined execution, they said.

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India's largest renewable energy company by operational capacity, is at the forefront of the country's capacity addition drive. With over 15,815.5 MW of commissioned capacity, AGEL contributes approximately 8.66 per cent to India's total renewable energy base of 184.62 GW.

AGEL added 3.3 GW of solar, wind, and hybrid capacity in FY25 alone - the largest annual addition by any player in India.

The company's ambition is equally bold - to build 50 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. Key to this is the 30 GW Khavda project in Gujarat, a mega installation spread across 538 square kilometres, five times the size of Paris. As of mid-2025, 5.5 GW is already operational with full capacity expected by 2029.

And storage is the next frontier. Recognising that the future of clean energy hinges on reliable storage, AGEL has placed Energy Storage Systems (ESS) at the centre of its strategy. The company is pursuing both Hydro Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), industry sources said.

Its 500 MW PSP at Chitravathi in Andhra Pradesh is expected to generate 1-plus TWh (terawatt hour) annually by 2027. Additionally, AGEL secured a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd to develop a 1,250 MW PSP. The company is working with five states to push its total PSP capacity beyond 5 GW by 2030.

On the BESS front, AGEL is laying the groundwork for large-scale battery deployment. With falling battery prices and rising intermittency in renewable output, storage integration will be critical to ensure grid stability.

According to a 2025 Blackridge Research report, AGEL tops the list of India’s top renewable energy developers, followed by ReNew Power, Greenko Power, and Tata Power.

ReNew Power, the second-largest player, has outlined plans to add over 10 GW in the next five years. The company is also expanding its decarbonisation services portfolio, while deepening its presence in distributed solar and industrial power solutions Greenko aims to expand its portfolio to 50 GW.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects India’s energy demand will grow 1.5 times faster than the global average over the next 30 years. Between FY25 and FY30 alone, energy demand across commercial, residential, and industrial sectors is expected to rise up to 35 per cent.

India's target to install 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030 now appears within reach, sources said adding having already crossed the halfway mark in 2025, the focus will shift to scaling storage, upgrading grid infrastructure, and integrating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven load management.

AGEL's ability to execute mega-scale projects, attract capital, and innovate with hybrid and storage solutions will be critical. The company is poised to lead the next wave of India’s clean energy journey, backed by policy certainty and rising global investor interest in green infrastructure.

India's early achievement of its 50 per cent clean energy target is a testament to visionary policy and entrepreneurial drive, they said.

As private players like AGEL and ReNew continue to invest in technology, infrastructure, and innovation, India is well positioned not only to meet its Paris Agreement goals but to exceed them, sources added.

