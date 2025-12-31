India crosses 100 crore broadband subscribers in November 2025, Jio leads market

The broadband subscriber base in India crossed the 100 crore-mark in November 2025, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said on Wednesday.

India had 99.98 crore broadband subscribers in October, comprising 95.49 crore on wireless networks and 4.48 crore on fixed connections.

"In the month of November 2025, the broadband subscriber base in India crossed the 1 billion (100 crore) mark," Trai said in a statement.

Jio led the market with 51 crore broadband subscribers, comprising 49.69 crore wireless and 1.35 crore fixed-line broadband subscribers.

It was followed by Bharti Airtel with 31.42 crore broadband subscribers, which includes 30.42 crore wireless and over 1 crore wired broadband subscribers, according to Trai's subscriber report for November 2025.

Vodafone Idea reported 12.77 crore wireless broadband subscribers, BSNL 2.94 crore wireless and 44.5 lakh fixed-line broadband connections.

Trai said that in the last 10 years, the broadband subscriber base in India has increased more than six times.

"There were 131.49 million (13.15 crore) broadband subscribers at the end of November 2015, which grew to 1 billion (100.37 crore) at the end of November 2025," the regulator added.

The total telecom subscriber base in the country grew to 123.45 crore, comprising 118.74 crore wireless and 4.7 crore wireline connections in November.

Jio led the growth in wireless or mobile subscribers with a net addition of 13.88 lakh customers, taking its total base in the segment to 48.6 crore.

It was followed by Bharti Airtel, which added 12.15 lakh net subscribers and BSNL 4.21 lakh. Vodafone Idea and MTNL continued to lose subscribers.

Vi lost 10.11 lakh mobile subscribers during the reported month, taking its subscriber base below the 20 crore mark to 19.97 crore.

MTNL lost 7,350 wireless customers, taking its total subscriber count down to 2.35 lakh.

The number of wireline subscribers increased from 46.75 million at the end of October 2025 to 47.05 million at the end of November 2025.

The growth was led by Reliance Jio with a net addition of 1.7 lakh subscribers. It was followed by Tata Teleservices, which added 89,650 subscribers, Bharti Airtel, 79,756 subscribers, Vodafone Idea, 14,400 subscribers and STPL added 6,771 new customers in November.

Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet was the biggest loser in the wireline segment, followed by MTNL, BSNL, Quadrant and Reliance Communications.

APSFL lost 32,739 wireline subscribers, MTNL 20,704, BSNL 8,095, Quadrant 2,175 and RCom 1,516 wireline subscribers.