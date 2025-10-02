MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Thursday, 02 October 2025

India-China to resume direct flights later this month after five-year suspension

Flights suspended since 2020 pandemic and border row in eastern Ladakh are set to restart by late October

PTI Published 02.10.25, 07:30 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File

India and China will resume direct flight services later this month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

The flight services between the two sides were suspended following the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It was not restored in view of the eastern Ladakh border row.

It has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October, subject to the commercial decision of the designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria, the MEA said.

Since earlier this year, the civil aviation authorities of the two countries have been engaged in technical-level discussions on resuming direct air services between the two countries and on a revised air services agreement, it said in a statement.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

