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regular-article-logo Monday, 30 March 2026

Govt approves 29 electronics manufacturing projects worth $750 million, eyes $500 billion industry by 2031

The proposals cover mobile manufacturing, telecom, consumer electronics, automotive and hardware products, according to a statement from the ministry

Reuters Published 30.03.26, 08:53 PM
Workers stand along the assembly line at a Dixon Technologies facility in Noida, India, May 20, 2025.

Workers stand along the assembly line at a Dixon Technologies facility in Noida, India, May 20, 2025. Reuters

The Centre on Monday approved 29 proposals from various companies under its electronics component manufacturing programme, with a total investment of 71.04 billion rupees ($751.21 million), the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry said.

The government has launched a series of incentive programs to attract global and domestic investors, expand local manufacturing capacity, reduce import dependence and strengthen supply chains as it looks to improve its electronics manufacturing.

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India's electronics manufacturing sector produced goods worth $125 billion in the year to March 2025. The government hopes to increase this to $500 billion by fiscal 2031.

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The proposals cover mobile manufacturing, telecom, consumer electronics, automotive and hardware products, according to a statement from the ministry.

A unit of India's Dixon Technologies was given the nod for making display modules, while Lohum Cleantech secured the approval to manufacture rare-earth permanent magnets.

According to the statement, Lohum's project is India's first for manufacturing rare-earth permanent magnets from rare-earth oxide.

Reuters reported this month that the Indian government is planning fresh incentives for local production of mobile phones with the flagship program for the burgeoning sector expiring in March, citing two sources.

The move is expected to boost firms such as Apple and Samsung.

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