MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 27 May 2025

IIM-Ahmedabad announces Rs 12 crore ‘inflation-adjusted’ scholarship funded by Narayana Murthy

The scholarship will cover the recipient’s annual tuition fee, hostel expenses, course material, and mess charges for the two-year PGP at IIMA, reads the release

PTI Published 27.05.25, 07:34 PM
Narayana Murthy.

Narayana Murthy. PTI picture.

Founder of Infosys Narayana Murthy entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) on Tuesday to establish an inflation-adjusted, full-fee scholarship.

The scholarship will be awarded annually to an eligible student who achieves the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in the first year of the Post Graduate Programme (PGP), said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am pleased to establish this scholarship at IIMA in honour of Professor Jaswant G Krishnayya’s enduring legacy and significant contributions to IIMA. This also serves as a testament to Professor Krishnayya’s pivotal role in shaping my early life and career," Murthy said.

The scholarship will cover the recipient’s annual tuition fee, hostel expenses, course material, and mess charges for the two-year PGP at IIMA, the release added.

Murthy has committed to funding the scholarship for 20 years. The aggregate payout for the scholarship over 20 years is estimated at Rs 12 crore.

"It is my hope that this scholarship will inspire students to strive for excellence and make a positive impact on the world," he added.

Pankaj Patel, chairperson of the IIMA Board of Governors, said that Murthy’s bond with IIMA began in 1969 as chief systems programmer and deepened further when he served as Chairman of the Institute from 2002 to 2007.

"This scholarship reflects his continued commitment to IIMA’s mission and the transformative power of education. We are honoured by his gesture, which pays tribute to a respected faculty member and supports future generations of leaders," he added.

Prof Bharat Bhasker, director of IIMA, said the initiative reflects IIMA’s vision of enabling merit-based access to management education while paying tribute to those who helped build the institute into what it is today.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Institute Of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad Narayana Murthy
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump government moves to cut $100 million in federal contracts for Harvard

The govt already has cancelled more than $2.6 billion in federal research grants for the Ivy League school, which has pushed back on the administration's demands for changes to several of its policies
Mamata Banerjee.
Quote left Quote right

CM signed the death warrant for us. She completely bypassed the corruption of state govt

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT